BRIEF-Shenzhen CAU Technology sees FY 2017 Q1 net loss to be 1 mln yuan to 3 mln yuan
May 9 D. Western Therapeutics Institute Inc :
* Says its unit JIT signed contract to receive patent licensing agreement regarding the medicine for the endothelial disease from Doshisha University
