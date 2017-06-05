June 5 UK mail delivery firm DX Group
agreed to acquire John Menzies' distribution arm
through a reverse takeover on Monday, securing backing from its
largest investors after terms of the deal were revised.
DX has offered 40 million pounds in cash and intends to
issue new ordinary shares representing 65 percent of its issued
share capital as enlarged by the transaction, the firms said.
Gatemore Capital Management, which holds a 21.3 percent
stake in DX, had previously opposed the proposal but said it had
now entered into irrevocable undertakings to vote in favour of
the revised deal.
The previous terms proposed DX paying about 60 million
pounds cash and issuing new shares to Menzies equalling 80
percent of DX's share capital.
Menzies also said it intended to raise gross
proceeds of about 30 million pounds by way of a placing of new
shares largely with institutional investors, adding that it
would retain the proceeds.
