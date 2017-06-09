June 9 UK mail delivery firm DX Group
is under preliminary investigation by the London police after an
allegation was made against it relating to its collection and
delivery service DX Exchange, it said on Friday.
"The investigation is at a very early stage," DX said in a
brief statement, without giving any details of what the
allegation against it was.
DX traces its origins to the legal sector and even today its
DX Exchange members' network supplies the majority of the top
legal firms within the UK.
The service, which can be used to correspond with 25,000
members across the UK and Republic of Ireland, also caters to
central and local government, banks and building societies,
estate agents and accountants, among others.
The company said its board had received the details of the
allegation on June 7 and was co-operating fully with the City of
London Police Economic Crime Directorate.
The news comes as DX is set to put to vote its planned
reverse takeover of John Menzies distribution arm,
after securing the backing of its largest investor Gatemore
Capital Management earlier this month with revised deal terms.
(Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely)