BRIEF-Marcato comments on Buffalo Wild Wings' board changes
* Marcato Capital Management LP on Buffalo Wild Wings' board changes - "In our view these changes do not go far enough"
(In May 14 item, corrects headline and second bullet to say Q1 loss per share was $0.01, not $0.10)
May 15 Dyadic International Inc : * Reports first quarter 2015 financial results * Q1 loss per share $0.01 * Q1 revenue rose 35 percent to $4.0 million * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Marcato Capital Management LP on Buffalo Wild Wings' board changes - "In our view these changes do not go far enough"
* Eagle Bulk Shipping confirms acquisition of 9 ultramax vessels