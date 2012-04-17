HONG KONG, April 17 Singapore-based Dymon Asia Capital has hired former SAC Capital Asia head Jay Luo to oversee risk management and operations for its $2.85 billion hedge fund assets.

Luo will join as president and partner in June and be based in Hong Kong, Jason Eng, Dymon's chief compliance officer, confirmed to Reuters in an e-mail, adding the appointment was subject to regulatory approvals.

Bloomberg first reported the news.

Luo has quit Steven A. Cohen's $14 billion firm after ten years, two sources told Reuters on Friday, in one of the most high-profile departures for some years in the regional hedge fund industry. (Reporting by Nishant Kumar; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)