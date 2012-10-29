HONG KONG Oct 29 Dymon Asia Capital is branching out to the private equity world, launching a fund with backing from a unit of Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings, a company email obtained by Reuters shows, indicating an uncommon move by a hedge fund.

The firm aims to raise S$300 million ($246 million) for Dymon Asia Private Equity (DAPE), Keith Tan, Dymon's managing partner told clients in an email this month.

Tan did not respond to an emailed request for comment.

