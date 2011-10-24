Sears, Kmart drop 31 Trump Home items from their online shops
Feb 11 Major U.S. retailers Sears and Kmart this week removed 31 Trump Home items from their online product offerings to focus on more profitable items, a spokesman said on Saturday.
Oct 24 Canada's Dynacor Gold Mines Inc will build its second gold-ore processing facility in Peru with a capacity of up to 430 tonnes per day.
Dynacor plans to start building the facility in 2012 with an initial capacity of 300 tonnes per day.
The company, which buys gold from smaller miners in Peru, intends to fund the $4.5 million budgeted for the facility through debt and working capital.
Dynacor expects to produce about 60,000 ounces of gold per year at the new plant. (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore)
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.