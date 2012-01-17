(Follows alerts)

Jan 17 Oil and gas company Dynamic Offshore Resources Inc said it expects to sell about 16.7 million shares at between $17 and $19 apiece, in its initial public offering.

The company expects to receive net proceeds of about $277 million from the offering, based on the midpoint of the indicative price range.

In August, Dynamic Offshore filed to raise up to $400 million in its IPO.

The company, which expects to list on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "DOR," lists private equity firms Riverstone Holdings and Carlyle among its backers.

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO can be different. (Reporting by Brenton Cordeiro in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)