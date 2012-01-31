(Follows alerts)

Jan 31 Dynamic Offshore Resources Inc postponed its initial public offering on Tuesday, citing market conditions, said an underwriter.

Shares of the Houston-based company were expected to begin trading on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "DOR."

The company, which lists private equity firms Riverstone Holdings and Carlyle among its backers, was expecting to sell up to 16.7 million shares at $17 to $19 apiece.

Dynamic Offshore Resources focuses on the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico.

Citigroup, Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank Securities are among the underwriters for the offering.

Earlier in the day, Younan Properties Inc, which owns and operates office properties in major U.S. office markets, filed to withdraw its proposed $575 million initial public offering. (Reporting by Aman Shah and Ashutosh Pandey in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)