* Deal consists of $680 mln in cash, 74 mln of SandRidge
stock
* Sees deal closing in Q2
* Expects deal to add to its earnings, cash flow per share
(Adds detail)
Feb 1 Oil and gas producer SandRidge
Energy Inc said it would buy Dynamic Offshore Resources
for $1.28 billion in cash and stock as part of its 3-year plan
to double oil production.
The deal consists of about $680 million in cash
and about 74 million shares of SandRidge common stock.
Houston-based Dynamic Offshore, which has oil and natural
gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico, had postponed its initial
public offering on Tuesday.
SandRidge said the deal, expected to close in the
second quarter, will add to its earnings and cash flow per
share.
SandRidge has secured $725 million in committed financing
from BofA Merrill Lynch, SunTrust Robinson Humphrey and Royal
Bank of Scotland plc.
BofA Merrill Lynch and SunTrust Robinson Humphrey advised
SandRidge on the deal.
(Reporting by Vaishnavi Bala in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila, Viraj Nair)
((vaishnavi.bala@thomsonreuters.com within U.S. +1 646 223 8780
outside U.S. +91 80 4135 5800 Reuters
Messaging:vaishnavi.bala.reuters.com@reuters.net)