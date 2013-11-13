NEW YORK Nov 12 A team of financial advisers
from UBS AG has left to form an independent investment
firm in partnership with Dynasty Financial Partners, Dynasty
said on Tuesday.
Jonathan Blau, a former senior vice president at UBS,
founded Fusion Family Wealth LLC with Harvey Radler, James
Cloudman and advisers Jeffrey Blick and Joel Bodner, all
formerly of UBS.
The team, which managed $900 million in client assets at
UBS, founded the new firm on Nov. 8, Blau said in an interview.
Blau is the president and chief executive of Fusion Family
Wealth, which has offices in New York City and on Long Island.
Dynasty has created an investment platform for the team's
new firm that includes proprietary research from Wilshire
Associates and Callan Associates as well as reporting technology
and portfolio tools from Envestnet.
"We're not aware of anyone who has the breadth of Dynasty's
capabilities," Blau said. "From a business development
standpoint, we have a lot of creative freedom."
Blau declined to comment on his team's annual revenue
production while at UBS.
A representative of UBS declined to comment on the
departures.
The move came after Dynasty announced on Nov. 4 that it had
partnered with two former Credit Suisse financial
advisers to help bolster their independent investment advisory
firm.