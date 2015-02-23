NEW YORK Feb 23 Dynasty Financial Partners, the
high-end service provider started by former Smith Barney brokers
that supports around 30 independent financial adviser firms,
said that two St. Louis-based financial advisers left Morgan
Stanley to join their platform on Monday.
Scott Highmark, 41, and Larry Shikles, 51, resigned from
Morgan Stanley on Friday, and opened their new offices about 10
minutes closer to mid-town St. Louis on Monday, Highmark told
Reuters.
The two learned about Dynasty from their former colleagues
at Smith Barney, where Highmark and Shikles used to work before
Morgan Stanley bought the firm from Citigroup in early 2009.
Todd Thomson, Dynasty's chairman, previously served as the
head of Smith Barney, and Shirl Penney, Dynasty's founder and
president, was formerly the head of business development for
Smith Barney.
Penney founded Dynasty in late 2010 to provide advisers who
left major Wall Street brokerages to start independent
businesses with transition support, technology, research and
custodial support.
With Highmark and Shikles, Dynasty now has 27 independent
adviser firms on its platform that manage a combined $23 billion
in client assets.
Highmark and Shikles managed around $800 million in client
assets at Morgan Stanley serving primarily multi-generation
family business clients and corporate executives.
Advisers who change firms typically take 70 percent or more
of their clients with them within the first six months of
launching their new business.
Joining Highmark and Shikles from Morgan Stanley are Jim
Steiner, Missy Brown, Barbi Charleville, Shannon Fowler, Darlene
Smith and Gail Wild.
Prior to joining Morgan Stanley in 2013, Steiner was a
professional sports agent. Highmark, who played basketball for
his alma mater St. Louis University, said they plan on offering
family office services for sports clients in the future.
(Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by Bernard Orr)