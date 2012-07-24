July 24 Dynasty Financial Partners, a New
York-based wealth management start-up, has hired a former Morgan
Stanley Smith Barney director to join its transition services
team as the firm eyes expansion.
Wealth management veteran John Sullivan joined Dynasty in
July as a senior vice president overseeing the transition of
advisers joining the firm. Dynasty has largely benefited from
brokers leaving major Wall Street firms to go independent.
"My responsibilities will be in helping those advisers to
navigate the Dynasty platform," said Sullivan, who will also
help with recruiting.
Dynasty, founded by former Citigroup executive Shirl Penney
in December 2010, caters to advisers who are independent, or
want to go it alone, but lack the backing of a big firm. About
half of Dynasty's 14 teams joined from already independent
practices, while the other half were newly formed from advisers
exiting big brokerages.
Sullivan had been with his old firm for about two decades,
first with Citigroup and later Morgan Stanley Smith
Barney, after Citi merged its Smith Barney unit with Morgan
Stanley's wealth division in 2009.
Dynasty has made several big hires from top brokerages in
2012, including teams from Morgan Stanley Smith Barney, Bank of
America's Merrill Lynch and UBS Wealth Management Americas. The
firm targets the top 3 percent of advisers, focusing on those
with $300 million or more in assets under management.
"Our pipeline is robust," said Penney in an interview on
Tuesday, noting that he expects a "strong second half of the
year."
He said the firm eventually plans to expand to 100 teams
managing $100 billion in client assets over the next six years.
Sullivan, who will be based in both New York and Chicago,
joined Austin Philbin, also recently hired from Morgan Stanley
Smith Barney to join Dynasty's transition services team.
(Reporting by Ashley Lau in New York; Editing by Kenneth Barry)