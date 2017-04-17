April 17 Dynasty Financial Partners LLC, which provides back-end support services to independent wealth management firms, said it had added Next Capital Management to its network of investment advisors.

New York City-based Next Capital manages $750 million in client assets and was founded in 1999 by Andrew Hart.

Dynasty Financial offers consulting, analytical and marketing services for advisory firms. It also provides a technology platform. (Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)