Oct 18 Dynasty Financial Partners, a wealth management start-up that has grown over the past year by building a network of breakaway veteran brokers, has added its sixth and largest adviser team, the firm said on Tuesday.

LVW Advisors, which has about $4.9 billion in assets under management, has become the latest independent firm to join Dynasty's adviser network. For details on LVW, please see [ID:nN1E7961GW]

Dynasty President and Chief Executive Shirl Penney told Reuters that the firm plans to have $10 billion in assets within the network and 10 adviser teams on board by year-end.

"I can say confidently that we're on pace for both," he said. "Looking at the pipeline, we're going to have a series of large advisers join."

Dynasty currently has three adviser groups with more than $1 billion in assets. Most of the company's adviser teams are headed by veteran advisers who spent years at the brokerage arms of large banks. Dynasty is backed by a number of former wirehouse executives, including the founders who were former Citigroup (C.N) executives.

Rochester, New York-based LVW was started last week by 25-year industry veteran Lori Van Dusen, who spent the bulk of her career working at Citi. Van Dusen had worked with Penney at Citi Smith Barney.

