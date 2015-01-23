NEW YORK Jan 23 New York-based Dynasty Financial Partners, which provides technology and consulting services to a network of registered independent advisory (RIA) firms, said Thursday it hired a former Merrill Lynch regional manager to lead firm acquisitions.

Paul Landaiche joined Dynasty in New York this week as the director of RIA growth. Landaiche was most recently Oklahoma complex director for Bank of America's Merrill Lynch, a job he stepped down from in May 2013.

The aging financial adviser force is driving more younger advisers to acquire the businesses of the older one before they retire, and Dynasty wants in on the action.

Shirl Penney, Dynasty president and chief executive officer, said two-thirds of their 24 member firms want to acquire other wealth management firms or add more financial advisers to their force.

Landaiche will help existing firms find advisers and practices to add to their teams, guide them through the due diligence process, and arrange for loans from Dynasty to finance the acquisition or hiring.

Landaiche, who left Merrill Lynch in 2013, will be based in New York and travel to meet with firms around the country.

"He will be a road warrior," Penney said. "There is a lot of demand for inorganic growth from our firms."

Apart from existing firms' growth, Penney said Dynasty has signed agreements for nine new independent advisory firms to join it over the next nine months. (Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by Alan Crosby)