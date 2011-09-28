Sept 28 Dynasty Financial Partners, a new firm
that has grown by attracting breakaway veteran brokers, added a
fourth team to its adviser network, the firm said on
Wednesday.
Ascent Wealth Partners LLC, founded earlier this month by
three New York-based advisers, is the latest independent firm
to join the nine-month-old Dynasty operation.
Dynasty was started in December by former Citigroup (C.N)
executives who spent two years designing a support structure
for advisers who want to move into the independent space but
lack the overhead backing of a big firm.
Ascent's partners, Bradley Kowalczyk, Mark Moshier and
Scott McCartney, are independently registered but plan to use
the technological and custodial support of Dynasty as they
build up their firm.
Dynasty earlier this month hired former SkyBridge Capital
manager Timothy Bello to recruit advisers who work with
high-net-worth clients.
The firm said it plans to expand its network to about 10
adviser teams by year end.
Palm Beach, Florida-based Cypress Trust Company and McLean,
Virginia-based Pactolus Partners also joined Dynasty earlier
this year. A fourth team, led by former U.S. Trust banker
Michael Brown, is the only group employed full-time by Dynasty.
Cypress, Pactolus and Ascent are independently owned.
Dynasty said the firm is not disclosing its assets under
management at this time.
