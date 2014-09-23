NEW YORK, Sept 23 New York-based Dynasty
Financial Partners said on Tuesday it hired two executives from
Bank of America Corp's US Trust and Goldman Sachs
.
Kara Valentine joined Dynasty as the director of marketing
from US Trust where she was a senior vice president and
divisional marketing executive.
Janessa Biller joined Dynasty as vice president of
relationship management, and will provide operational and
technical support for independent advisers affiliated with
Dynasty. She previously worked as a vice president in Goldman
Sachs' Prime Brokerage Client Services and Securities Division.
Dynasty is a wealth management group founded in 2010 by
former Smith Barney and Citigroup Inc executives that
provides technology and investment products to help advisers set
up their own firms, and assists existing partner firms in
recruiting new veteran advisers.
(Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts; editing by Matthew Lewis)