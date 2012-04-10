By Joseph A. Giannone
| NEW YORK, April 10
NEW YORK, April 10 Dynasty Financial Partners, a
wealth management firm launched in late 2010 by former Citigroup
executives to attract brokers from Wall Street, is targeting the
wealth management arms of public accounting firms as potential
clients.
Dynasty, which sells technology that gives independent
advisory firms access to investments, research and other wealth
management services, said on Tuesday it signed Atlanta-based
HA&W Wealth Management, a $450 million advisory business jointly
owned by Habif, Arogeti & Wynne LLP and Method Holdings LLC.
Habif, Arogeti & Wynne is one of the largest accounting
firms in the U.S. Southeast and Method is a start-up that
aggregates the advisory practices of CPA firms.
Method - launched in September by practice management
consultant Tony Wood to advise wealth managers - has set its
sights on acquiring stakes in the top 100 CPA-owned wealth
advisers in 10 cities.
HA&W, in which the startup took a controlling stake last
September, was the first such acquisition. Atlanta-based Method
says it is in talks with "several" more CPA firms to acquire
unspecified stakes in their wealth arms and then operate them.
As Method acquires stakes in CPA-owned advisory practices,
it will refer these wealth managers exclusively to Dynasty's
support services.
Method chief executive Wood says his firm plans to manage
the wealth practices to boost revenue and attract more assets.
CPA firms retain an interest, betting the business will become a
bigger contributor to earnings. Dynasty, meanwhile, hopes to
attract more CPA-owned advisers and their clients.
As a group, CPA owned firms "are probably the fastest
growing wealth platforms out there," said Timothy Welsh,
president of Nexus Strategy LLC, a marketing and consulting firm
for wealth managers. "They can leverage the tax form to identify
opportunities for clients and then walk them down the hall to
their wealth management group."
There are roughly 85 wealth advisory practices embedded with
these top 100 accounting firms, Dynasty president and co-founder
Shirl Penney said.
"You'd think there would be synergies," Penney said. "The
cultural differences between CPAs and wealth managers are such
that they don't easily lead to cross-referrals."
Method's strategy has yet to be proven, say industry
observers. Focus Financial Partners has followed a similar game
plan, buying up stakes in dozens of independent wealth firms.
CPA firms have other options for boosting wealth earnings,
including outsourcing portfolio management to "turn-key" firms
such as Genworth Financial. Some CPA firms already active in
wealth management are consolidating these businesses on their
own.
Nexus' Welsh also noted that some accounting firms have done
a good job expanding their own wealth businesses, including
Rehmann Financial and Plante Moran, both based in Michigan.
Working with Method and Dynasty could relieve some pressure
accounting firms might feel to merge and offers the possibility
of a better-performing wealth business, observers said.
"I like the concept of Method owning shares in (CPA-owned)
firms, where they can share best practices across the firms,"
said Charles "Chip" Roame, managing partner of industry
consulting firm Tiburon Strategic Advisors.
The largest accounting firms began parting ways with their
wealth arms after a series of accounting scandals a decade ago
fueled closer scrutiny of potential conflicts of interest.
In 2010, Deloitte became the last of the Big 4 firms to take
that path, spinning off its $2.9 billion Deloitte Investment
Advisors to San Francisco wealth manager Aspiriant.
Among small and midsize CPA firms, "those who want to stay
in the business will deploy more capital and look for partners,"
Wood said.
The 40 largest accounting firms manage about $48 billion in
client assets and likely supervise an additional $40 billion
outsourced to other managers, Wood estimates.
HA&W is the 10th wealth manager to sign on with Dynasty
since it was founded in December 2010 by former Citi Chief
Financial Officer Todd Thomson and Penney, a former top Citi
wealth management executive. With HA&W, Dynasty's independent
advisers will oversee about $10.5 billion in assets.
(Editing by Jennifer Merritt and Andre Grenon)