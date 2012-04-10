NEW YORK, April 10 Dynasty Financial Partners, a wealth management firm launched in late 2010 by former Citigroup executives to attract brokers from Wall Street, is targeting the wealth management arms of public accounting firms as potential clients.

Dynasty, which sells technology that gives independent advisory firms access to investments, research and other wealth management services, said on Tuesday it signed Atlanta-based HA&W Wealth Management, a $450 million advisory business jointly owned by Habif, Arogeti & Wynne LLP and Method Holdings LLC.

Habif, Arogeti & Wynne is one of the largest accounting firms in the U.S. Southeast and Method is a start-up that aggregates the advisory practices of CPA firms.

Method - launched in September by practice management consultant Tony Wood to advise wealth managers - has set its sights on acquiring stakes in the top 100 CPA-owned wealth advisers in 10 cities.

HA&W, in which the startup took a controlling stake last September, was the first such acquisition. Atlanta-based Method says it is in talks with "several" more CPA firms to acquire unspecified stakes in their wealth arms and then operate them.

As Method acquires stakes in CPA-owned advisory practices, it will refer these wealth managers exclusively to Dynasty's support services.

Method chief executive Wood says his firm plans to manage the wealth practices to boost revenue and attract more assets. CPA firms retain an interest, betting the business will become a bigger contributor to earnings. Dynasty, meanwhile, hopes to attract more CPA-owned advisers and their clients.

As a group, CPA owned firms "are probably the fastest growing wealth platforms out there," said Timothy Welsh, president of Nexus Strategy LLC, a marketing and consulting firm for wealth managers. "They can leverage the tax form to identify opportunities for clients and then walk them down the hall to their wealth management group."

There are roughly 85 wealth advisory practices embedded with these top 100 accounting firms, Dynasty president and co-founder Shirl Penney said.

"You'd think there would be synergies," Penney said. "The cultural differences between CPAs and wealth managers are such that they don't easily lead to cross-referrals."

Method's strategy has yet to be proven, say industry observers. Focus Financial Partners has followed a similar game plan, buying up stakes in dozens of independent wealth firms.

CPA firms have other options for boosting wealth earnings, including outsourcing portfolio management to "turn-key" firms such as Genworth Financial. Some CPA firms already active in wealth management are consolidating these businesses on their own.

Nexus' Welsh also noted that some accounting firms have done a good job expanding their own wealth businesses, including Rehmann Financial and Plante Moran, both based in Michigan.

Working with Method and Dynasty could relieve some pressure accounting firms might feel to merge and offers the possibility of a better-performing wealth business, observers said.

"I like the concept of Method owning shares in (CPA-owned) firms, where they can share best practices across the firms," said Charles "Chip" Roame, managing partner of industry consulting firm Tiburon Strategic Advisors.

The largest accounting firms began parting ways with their wealth arms after a series of accounting scandals a decade ago fueled closer scrutiny of potential conflicts of interest.

In 2010, Deloitte became the last of the Big 4 firms to take that path, spinning off its $2.9 billion Deloitte Investment Advisors to San Francisco wealth manager Aspiriant.

Among small and midsize CPA firms, "those who want to stay in the business will deploy more capital and look for partners," Wood said.

The 40 largest accounting firms manage about $48 billion in client assets and likely supervise an additional $40 billion outsourced to other managers, Wood estimates.

HA&W is the 10th wealth manager to sign on with Dynasty since it was founded in December 2010 by former Citi Chief Financial Officer Todd Thomson and Penney, a former top Citi wealth management executive. With HA&W, Dynasty's independent advisers will oversee about $10.5 billion in assets. (Editing by Jennifer Merritt and Andre Grenon)