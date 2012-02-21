Feb 21 Dynasty Financial, a wealth management start-up that has grown over the past year by attracting breakaway veteran brokers, has added its latest recruit from UBS .

Dynasty said on Tuesday that former UBS Wealth Management adviser Sam Kiefer left his old firm on Friday to join the Boston-based Risk Paradigm Group, an independent advisory firm affiliated with Dynasty.

"I've paid close attention to the trend of professionals moving into the independent space for the same reason, and it piqued my curiosity," Kiefer said, referring to the ability to use greater independence in making investment decisions for clients, free from any bias or pressure to use proprietary products. "It's a natural next step."

Kiefer, who has worked in the advising industry for more than 15 years, is the latest veteran broker to go independent and join Dynasty. He was most recently a vice president in investments and a senior managed account consultant for UBS, where he worked for roughly the past six years.

Kiefer joins five other advisers at Risk Paradigm, which is led by chief executive and former longtime Morgan Stanley Smith Barney adviser David Gatti.

Dynasty bills itself as a firm that offers technological and administrative support for advisers that want to go independent but lack the backing of a big firm.

The company has grown since its founding in December 2010 by adding independent adviser firms, like Risk Paradigm, or individual advisers, such as Kiefer, to its existing teams. There are currently nine adviser firms partnered with Dynasty.

"The value proposition is that an adviser can make more money in that space," said New York-based financial services recruiter Mark Elzweig.

Elzweig said he expects to see more firms like Dynasty over the next few years as more top-producing brokers look for alternative options outside of Wall Street firms.

Dynasty targets advisers in the top 3 percent of the adviser population, focusing on those with $300 million or more in assets under management. With its nine partnering adviser firms, Dynasty has more than $10 billion in assets under management.

Company founder and former Citigroup executive Shirl Penney said earlier this month that he plans to bring on board one adviser firm a month over the course of 2012, with the long-term goal of adding 100 firms with $100 billion in assets under management over the next five to six years.