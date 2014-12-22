PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 16
March 16 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Dec 22 A team of financial advisers from Texas that left Deutsche Asset & Wealth Management launched their own independent advisory firm and will use Dynasty Financial Partners' wealth management platform, Dynasty said on Monday.
Fortiter Wealth Management was created by L. Vincent Elliott, after leaving Deutsche Bank AG's asset & wealth management division where he was a director for the past 10 years.
The advisers, Elliott, Carey Cooney and Shannon McCue, had managed about $250 million in client assets at Deutsche Asset & Wealth Management.
Fortiter Wealth Management specializes in providing custom financial solutions and wealth counseling for a small number of affluent investors and their families.
"At Dynasty, we have seen increased activity in the independence space in the Southwest: this is the third team from Texas joining the Dynasty Network," said Shirl Penney, chief executive of Dynasty Financial.
Dynasty is a New York firm founded in 2010 by former Smith Barney and Citigroup Inc executives that designs technology and investment products for independent advisers.
Deutsche Bank could not be immediately reached for comment.
(Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bengaluru)
WASHINGTON, March 15 Wednesday's indictments in the United States of four people in a 2014 cyber attack on Yahoo Inc provides the clearest details yet on what some U.S. officials say is a symbiotic relationship between Moscow's security services and private Russian hackers.
March 15 U.S. President Donald Trump used his barnstorming strategy on Wednesday to try to build momentum for his first legislative initiative, a healthcare overhaul, by holding a massive rally in Nashville, Tennessee, reminiscent of his campaign events.