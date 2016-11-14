Nov 14 Dynavax Technologies Corp said
on Monday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had rejected the
marketing application for its hepatitis B vaccine Heplisav-B,
sending the company's shares tumbling 44 percent in premarket
trading.
The drug developer said it received a "complete response
letter" from the FDA, seeking information about certain "adverse
events" during clinical trials, among other clarifications.
Dynavax said there was no request from the FDA for
additional clinical trials and there were no apparent concerns
about rare serious events.
Up to Friday's close of $11.60, Dynavax's shares had dropped
about 52 percent this year.
(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai
Sachin Ravikumar)