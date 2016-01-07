* Drug effective and safe in study
* Plans to apply for approval by end-March
* Shares surge as much as 26 pct
By Rosmi Shaji
Jan 7 Dynavax Technologies Corp said
its experimental hepatitis B vaccine was found to be safe and
effective in a late-stage study, paving the way for the company
to resubmit its marketing application.
The company's shares rose as much as 26 percent to $26.60 on
Thursday, its busiest day in more than three years.
The earlier marketing application for the vaccine,
HEPLISAV-B, was rejected in February 2013 by the U.S. Food and
Drug Administration (FDA), which sought additional safety data.
California-based Dynavax said it plans to resubmit the
marketing application by the end of March and anticipates a
six-month review by the FDA.
William Blair analyst Katherine Xu said the vaccine's
efficacy is good and adverse events well balanced to merit an
approval.
Xu estimated peak annual sales of $600 million for the
vaccine.
Hepatitis B is one of the most common and serious infectious
liver diseases that causes over one million deaths every year,
according to the World Health Organisation.
HEPLISAV-B was more effective than a currently marketed
GlaxoSmithKline Plc's vaccine, Engerix-B, Dynavax said
on Thursday.
The response rate in type 2 diabetes patients who received
HEPLISAV-B was 90 percent, compared with 65.1 percent for those
given Engerix-B.
Gilead Sciences Inc, Merck & Co Inc,
Bristol Myers Squibb Co and Biogen Inc are
among other companies developing drugs to treat hepatitis B.
Dynavax's shares were up 18.8 percent at $25.17. They had
risen about 43 percent in 2015.
Over 4 million shares were traded by 11:39 a.m ET, nearly 7
times the stock's 25-day average.
