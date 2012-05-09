May 9 Shares of Dynavax Technologies Corp
, which priced its public offering at a steep discount,
fell as much as 22 percent a day after the biopharmaceutical
company said its chief executive intends to step down.
Dynavax priced its public offering of 17.5 million shares at
$4.25 each, a 17 percent discount to Tuesday's close, and said
it plans to use the net proceeds for the anticipated launch of
its experimental hepatitis B vaccine.
The company, which intends to independently launch the
vaccine Heplisav in the United States, said on Tuesday it will
begin looking for a successor to Chief Executive Dino Dina.
Dynavax had filed a marketing application with the U.S. Food
and Drug Administration in April for the vaccine in adults aged
18 to 70 years.
Shares of the company fell 21 percent to $4 in morning trade
on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Anand Basu in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya
Kurane)