* Dynegy expects to emerge from Chapter 11 by Oct. 1
* Dynegy, Dynegy Holdings to combine
By Jonathan Stempel
Sept 5 The independent power producer Dynegy Inc
said it has won court approval of its bankruptcy plan
and expects to emerge from Chapter 11 by Oct. 1, capping a
reorganization marked by allegations of fraud and favoritism.
The plan was approved on Wednesday by U.S. Bankruptcy Judge
Cecelia Morris in Poughkeepsie, New York, Dynegy spokeswoman
Katy Sullivan said.
It calls for a combination of Houston-based Dynegy and its
Dynegy Holdings unit into a new company led by current Chief
Executive Robert Flexon, and in which creditors would take a 99
percent stake.
Shareholders would get a claim for the other 1 percent, plus
warrants that could boost their stake to 13.5 percent in five
years. Unsecured creditors would recover 59 cents to 89 cents on
the dollar, and existing shareholders would recover nothing.
Dynegy Holdings filed for protection from creditors last
Nov. 7, burdened by costly power plant leases and amid a dispute
over whether its parent had acted properly two months earlier in
taking about $1.25 billion of its coal-powered plant assets.
Creditors of Dynegy Holdings complained that the asset
transfer benefited shareholders including Carl Icahn, the Seneca
Capital Investments LP hedge fund and a Franklin Resources Inc
unit at their expense.
Court-appointed examiner Susheel Kirpalani later called the
transaction an "actual fraudulent transfer," and that some
Dynegy officials and directors either did not understand it or
had apparent conflicts of interest in approving it.
The dispute was settled in April, and Dynegy itself filed
for Chapter 11 in July as part of a joint reorganization.
Dynegy is the same company that in 2001 canceled plans to
buy Enron Corp as its larger rival hurtled toward collapse.
Shares of Dynegy fell 6 cents to 41 cents in afternoon
trading on the Pink Sheets.
The cases are In re: Dynegy Holdings LLC, U.S. Bankruptcy
Court, Southern District of New York, No. 11-38111; and In re:
Dynegy Inc in the same court, No. 12-36728.