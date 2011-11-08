NEW YORK Nov 7 Independent power producer
Dynegy Inc (DYN.N), which has been struggling to balance high
debt costs with low natural gas prices, placed several assets
in bankruptcy late on Monday, according to court documents.
The filing for the unit, Dynegy Holdings, does not include
the parent company, whose shareholders include billionaire
investor Carl Icahn and investment firm Seneca Capital.
It could allow the unit to restructure expensive leases on
power plants and lighten its debt load. The parent company
warned in March that it needed to restructure $5 billion in
debt or face bankruptcy for the entire company.
