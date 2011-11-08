NEW YORK Nov 7 Independent power producer Dynegy Inc (DYN.N), which has been struggling to balance high debt costs with low natural gas prices, placed several assets in bankruptcy late on Monday, according to court documents.

The filing for the unit, Dynegy Holdings, does not include the parent company, whose shareholders include billionaire investor Carl Icahn and investment firm Seneca Capital.

It could allow the unit to restructure expensive leases on power plants and lighten its debt load. The parent company warned in March that it needed to restructure $5 billion in debt or face bankruptcy for the entire company. (Reporting by Joseph Ax and Caroline Humer; Editing by Carol Bishopric)