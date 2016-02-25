Feb 25 Electric power company Dynegy Inc said it will form a joint venture with Energy Capital Partners to buy Engie's U.S. fossil portfolio worth $3.3 billion.

Dynegy will own 65 percent of the joint venture and private-equity firm Energy Capital will own the rest, Dynegy said on Thursday.

Energy Capital will also purchase $150 million of Dynegy stock at $10.94 per share to own about 15 percent of Dynegy upon closing. (Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)