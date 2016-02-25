German drugmaker Stada backs 5.32 bln euro offer from Bain, Cinven
April 10 German drugmaker Stada said it has decided to support an offer from Bain Capital and Cinven for 66 euros per share, valuing the company at about 5.32 billion euros.
Feb 25 Electric power company Dynegy Inc said it will form a joint venture with Energy Capital Partners to buy Engie's U.S. fossil portfolio worth $3.3 billion.
Dynegy will own 65 percent of the joint venture and private-equity firm Energy Capital will own the rest, Dynegy said on Thursday.
Energy Capital will also purchase $150 million of Dynegy stock at $10.94 per share to own about 15 percent of Dynegy upon closing. (Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
* Stada supports the voluntary public tender offer by Bain Capital and Cinven worth euro 66.00 per share