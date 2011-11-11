* Bond trustee calls bankruptcy "clearly unfair"
Nov 11 A bond trustee requested on Friday the
appointment of an examiner for the bankruptcy of Dynegy Inc's
(DYN.N) holding company, saying an investigation is needed to
determine whether the proceedings are fair to bondholders.
US Bank NA made the request four days after Dynegy Holdings
LLC sought Chapter 11 protection and two months after the
holding company transferred assets related to coal-powered
plants to its Houston-based parent, which did not file for
bankruptcy.
It is a significant challenge to an unusual bankruptcy.
Dynegy proposes to restructure several billion dollars of debt
in a manner that would protect shareholders that include
billionaire financier Carl Icahn and the Seneca Capital hedge
fund, while causing losses for bondholders. [ID:nN1E7AA0V7]
US Bank, a unit of US Bancorp (USB.N), also on Friday sued
on behalf of bondholders to stop Dynegy Holdings from rejecting
some personal property leases, as part of its alleged effort to
avoid repaying "hundreds of millions of dollars."
Both filings were made with the U.S. bankruptcy court in
Poughkeepsie, New York, which is handling the proceedings.
Dynegy spokeswoman Katy Sullivan said the company is
reviewing the filings.
Under federal bankruptcy law, a judge may appoint an
examiner to investigate a debtor for the benefit of creditors,
equity investors and the bankruptcy estate.
The examiner may investigate allegations, including fraud,
dishonesty, incompetence, mismanagement and other misconduct.
A finding that current or prior management has done
something wrong could undermine support for a reorganization.
In July 2010, an agreement to help Tribune Co TRBCQ.PK
emerge from bankruptcy collapsed after an examiner in that case
identified possible legal claims tied to that publisher's $8.2
billion leveraged buyout. [ID:nN29258723]
US Bank said it is the trustee for financings related to
leases associated with Dynegy Holdings' acquisition of the
Roseton and Danskammer electric power generating plants in
Newburgh, New York.
The bank said the September asset transfer "clearly was
unfair to Dynegy Holdings and its creditors."
It also said Dynegy Holdings' board "knew its actions were
improper," while the parent violated laws protecting creditors
from self-dealing and fraudulent transfers.
Dynegy's holding company hopes to restructure $4 billion of
debt, and has support from bondholders with about $1.4 billion
of that debt.
It is more common in bankruptcy for bondholders to be paid
prior to shareholders, who often receive nothing.
Dynegy shares closed down 1 cent at $2.95 Friday on the New
York Stock Exchange. They fell 10.6 percent this week.
The case is In re: Dynegy Holdings LLC et al, U.S.
Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of New York, No. 11-38111.
