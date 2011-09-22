* Bondholders say shortchanged by coal asset transfer
* Restructuring designed to help avoid Dynegy bankruptcy
* Dynegy declines to comment on lawsuit; shares fall
By Jonathan Stempel
NEW YORK, Sept 22 Dynegy Inc (DYN.N) has been
sued by bondholders who say a recent restructuring by the
third-largest U.S. independent power producer shortchanged them
and was intended to help equity investors like Carl Icahn.
The restructuring was designed to help Dynegy avoid
bankruptcy, following failed takeover bids by Icahn and private
equity firm Blackstone Group LP (BX.N). [ID:nL3E7J81XO]
The restructuring involved the issuance of $1.7 billion of
secured debt, and exchanges of some of the roughly $3.6 billion
of debt issued by the Houston-based company's Dynegy Holdings
unit, which the plaintiff bondholders own.
Icahn, the activist investor, has a 14.7 percent equity
stake in Dynegy and is the company's largest shareholder,
regulatory filings and Reuters data show.
In their complaint dated Wednesday, Avenue Investments LP,
Caspian Capital LP, Oaktree Capital Management LP and Western
Reserve Life Assurance Co said Dynegy Holdings sold its equity
interest in coal assets to the parent for "an unsecured and
potentially hollow" promise to receive payments over 15 years.
They said this transfer ensured that Dynegy Holdings would
not have enough assets to satisfy claims of bondholders,
leaving them the "untenable" choice of remaining Dynegy
Holdings creditors or accepting a coercive debt swap.
Dynegy undertook the restructuring "for no reason other
than to benefit the parent's equity holders, prominent among
them Carl C. Icahn," the complaint filed in the New York State
Supreme Court in Manhattan said. The bondholders seek to undo
the asset transfers and recover other damages.
Katy Sullivan, a Dynegy spokeswoman, said the company is
reviewing the complaint and does not comment on litigation.
Icahn did not immediately respond to a request for comment. He
is not a defendant in the case.
Earlier this month, Moody's Investors Service said Dynegy
Holdings' low "junk" credit ratings reflect "extraordinarily
high" challenges the company faces over the next 12 to 18
months. It also said there is "the continued prospect of one or
more bankruptcy filings within the Dynegy family."
In afternoon trading, Dynegy shares were down 34 cents, or
6.7 percent, at $4.74 on the New York Stock Exchange.
The case is Avenue Investments LP et al v. Dynegy Inc et
al, New York State Supreme Court, New York County, No.
652599/2011.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Derek
Caney and John Wallace)