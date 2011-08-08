(Corrects fifth bullet point to compare company's adjusted
revenue with estimates)
Aug 8 Quicksilver Resources Inc :
* Announces 2011 second-quarter results
* Auto Alert - Q2 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.07
* Auto Alert - Q2 earnings per share view $0.05 -- Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S
* Auto Alert - Q2 earnings per share $0.61
* Auto Alert - Q2 adjusted revenue $229.3 million versus
I/B/E/S view $218.8 million
* Says produced a record level 417 million cubic feet per day
of natural gas equivalents in Q2
* Says approved an increase in the company's 2011 capital
program to approximately $696 million
* Q3 average daily production volume expected to increase about
3% sequentially, averaging 425-435 mmcfe per day
* Quicksilver resources-co has hedges in place to cover
approximately 60% of expected production for the third quarter
of 2011
* Says in sandwash basin, it now holds leases covering about
210,000 net acres prospective for niobrara oil shale