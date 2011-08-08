* Separates coal, gas-fueled units
* Refinancing includes two loan facilities
* Q2 loss/share $0.95 vs $1.59 last year
Aug 8 Dynegy Inc said on Monday it
completed its $1.7 billion debt restructuring deal and separated
its coal-fueled and gas-fueled power generation units, as the
third largest U.S. independent power producer works to pay off
about $1.3 billion in maturing debt.
The refinancing would help strengthen Dynegy, which warned
earlier this year that it might have to file for bankruptcy in
the wake of two failed takeover offers and under the weight of
almost $4.5 billion in debt.
The refinancing consists of a $1.1 billion, five-year senior
secured term loan facility to its gas unit and a $600 million,
five-year senior secured term loan to its coal unit, the company
said in a statement.
The company said it will use the proceeds to repay debt and
provide cash collateral for existing and future collateral
requirements, among other purposes.
As of Aug. 5, Dynegy's consolidated net debt and other
obligations were about $4.4 billion, including the new
facilities. It had cash and equivalents of about $1.0 billion
and restricted cash of about $660 million, Dynegy said.
The refinancing efforts drew legal challenges in Delaware
and New York, but a Delaware Chancery Judge ruled late last
month that the deal could proceed.
Dynegy also said its net loss for the second quarter
narrowed to $116 million, or 95 cents per share, from $191
million, or $1.59 per share, a year ago.
Dynegy shares closed at $4.9 on Friday on the New York Stock
Exchange.
