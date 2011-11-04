* Power producer makes announcement near deadline
* Dynegy had shopped unit's prepackaged bankruptcy
Nov 3 Independent power producer Dynegy Inc
(DYN.N) announced on Thursday the termination of offers to
exchange up to $1.25 billion principal amount of outstanding
notes of a subsidiary that may be facing bankruptcy.
The company had offered bondholders $1.25 billion of cash
and new secured notes for outstanding bonds, but that offer has
failed to garner much support and the deadline was Thursday at
midnight.
In a press release, Dynegy Inc made the announcement
terminating the exchange offers in its Dynegy Holdings unit.
"Beyond that, I don't have any comment," spokeswoman Katy
Sullivan said when reached by telephone.
Last week, sources said that the debt-laden Dynegy Inc has
been discussing with bondholders a plan to put the subsidiary
into bankruptcy after bondholders shunned the $1.25 billion
refinancing [ID:nN1E79N1FW].
The company has been struggling with a mountain of debt and
its power business has been squeezed by rock-bottom natural gas
prices.
The proposed bankruptcy would not affect parent company
Dynegy Inc, whose shareholders include billionaire investor
Carl Icahn and investment firm Seneca Capital.
(Reporting by Grant McCool, Mike Erman and Caroline Humer in
New York and Tom Hals in Wilmington)