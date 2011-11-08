* Legal questions likely to be part of bankruptcy case
* Bondholders, PSEG have filed suits in recent months
By Caroline Humer
Nov 8 Shares of energy producer Dynegy Inc(DYN.N) rose almost 28 percent on Tuesday after it engineered
an unusual bankruptcy filing that could leave shareholders in
much better shape than bondholders.
The bankruptcy of only part of Dynegy, called Dynegy
Holdings, aims to lower Dynegy's debt and enable it to break
some pricey leases on two power plants without dragging parent
Dynegy Inc, and its shareholders, through bankruptcy.
That is unusual because typically in a bankruptcy, the
shareholders are last in line to be paid back.
Dynegy Inc's shareholders have the advantage because the
company transferred its coal and natural gas assets earlier
this year to entities outside of the unit, Dynegy Holdings,
that filed for bankruptcy.
Thus, those assets are beyond the reach of many
bondholders, such as Avenue Capital, which have filed suit
against the parent company, saying the move left the unit
insolvent.
But legal questions that have been raised in lawsuits by
Avenue and others are likely to be part of the bankruptcy
proceedings, and that means the bankruptcy outcome is still
uncertain, experts said.
"The litigation is an important part of the overall
process. To think that it's not going to have some influence or
impact on the bankruptcy case would probably be incorrect,"
said Jack Williams, law professor at Georgia State University.
"It could be a situation where the bankruptcy court says
'Okay, let's bring it all in here.' Bankruptcy was designed to
provide one forum," Williams said.
Dynegy Holdings and several other units filed for
bankruptcy protection on Monday night, saying they had support
from bondholders representing $1.4 billion out of its more than
$4 billion in debt.
The company, which has many power plants that run on
comparatively pricey coal, has had a hard time competing with
producers whose plants run on relatively cheap natural gas.
FRAUDULENT CONVEYANCE, ABSOLUTE PRIORITY
Some issues raised in the lawsuits center around whether
the "ring-fencing" of the prime coal and gas assets into new
units was outside the law, involved breach of fiduciary duty
and constituted a "fraudulent conveyance."
The law prohibits the shifting of assets in a way that
disadvantages creditors by leaving no money to pay them back in
bankruptcy.
Other big deals that have been examined by the courts in
recent years as possible fraudulent conveyances include the
leveraged buyouts of Lyondell and Tribune Co., in which the
companies' buyers issued debt the company could not support.
Bankruptcy court may also consider whether the company is
following the laws that dictate how investors are paid back.
Secured creditors such as banks or bondholders are first in
line, followed by unsecured creditors, trade creditors and
eventually shareholders.
"The issue for the bankruptcy court is whether there was a
violation of the absolute priority law. Are bondholders
supposed to be made whole before equity holders get anything?"
said Aneesh Prabhu, a credit analyst at Standard & Poor's.
Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (PEG.N), which owns the
two plants whose leases Dynegy said it plans to break, has also
filed suit. PSEG declined to comment on Tuesday on Dynegy
Holdings' filing or statement that it plans to break the plant
leases.
In addition to the shares, Dynegy Inc debt was also trading
higher. Its 7.5 percent notes due in 2015 were trading at 73
cents on the dollar, up from 69 cents at the close. Its 8.375
percent notes due in 2016 were trading heavily at 74 cents on
the dollar, up from 70 cents at Monday's close, and its 7.75
percent notes due 2019 were trading at 73.75 cents on the
dollar after a close of 68 cents.
Shares in Dynegy rose 27.8 percent, or 82 cents to $3.77 on
the New York Stock Exchange.