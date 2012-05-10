May 10 Dynegy Inc posted a narrower
quarterly loss as it produced more power from cheap natural gas
rather than coal.
The company last month resolved major disputes with
creditors that could put its unit Dynegy Holdings LLC a step
closer to emerging from bankruptcy.
Dynegy has reached an agreement in principle with creditors
holding more than $2.5 billion of claims against the unit, which
filed for bankruptcy protection on Nov. 7.
A hearing on the settlement agreement has been scheduled for
June 1, Dynegy said on Thursday.
Operating income at the company's gas segment in the first
quarter rose to $19 million from $13 million a year ago, while
generation volumes more than doubled.
Net loss narrowed to $58 million, or 47 cents a share, from
$77 million, or 64 cents a share.
Revenue fell 65 percent to $177 million.
