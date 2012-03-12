(Corrects throughout the second name of US Trustee to Davis
from David)
March 12 United States Trustee Tracy Davis
filed a motion with a bankruptcy court late Sunday night seeking
the appointment of a Chapter 11 trustee in the ongoing Dynegy
Holdings bankruptcy proceeding.
In her motion, Davis said, "The mismanagement of the debtors
by their current management to the financial detriment of the
debtors' creditors provides cause for the appointment of an
independent fiduciary to manage the affairs of these debtors."
A bankruptcy trustee is often appointed when it may serve
the bankruptcy estate's best interest, or when company
executives are suspected of wrongdoing.
On Friday, Susheel Kirpalani, the court-appointed examiner
in the case said Dynegy Inc harmed creditors by
fraudulently transferring some coal-powered plant assets to
itself before putting Dynegy Holdings into bankruptcy, and urged
that the transfer be reversed.
Examiners work for the benefit of creditors, shareholders
and the bankruptcy estate, and may investigate such allegations
as dishonesty, fraud, incompetence and mismanagement.
"Current management is not in a position to assess the
findings and conclusion of the examiner, and to pursue any and
all of the appropriate remedies. Only a Chapter 11 trustee will
have the statutory authority to do so," Davis said in her
motion.
Dynegy Holdings, a unit of independent power producer Dynegy
Inc, filed for bankruptcy in November to restructure expensive
leases on power plants and lighten its debt load.
The case is In re: Dynegy Holdings LLC et al, U.S.
Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of New York, No. 11-38111.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal and Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore;
Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)