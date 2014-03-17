LONDON, March 17 Vacuum cleaner maker Dyson said it was recalling up to 1 million fan heaters because of a fire risk, delivering a blow to the British company known for technological innovation.

The company launched its 'Air Multiplier' fans, which do not have the blades visible in conventional devices, in 2009. A heater version of the fan followed in 2011. Only the heater versions are affected, the company said.

Dyson chief executive Max Conze said on Monday: "We have sold a million heaters around the world; we have seen a small number short-circuit, which in four cases resulted in contained burning.

"Although there have been no instances of personal injury or damage to property, it's four too many. So we are working with the relevant regulatory bodies and preparing for a voluntary recall."

The company said customers should visit the website www.dysonrecall.com for instructions.

Dyson was founded by James Dyson, who developed a vacuum cleaner based on cyclone technology that did away with the bags that collected dirt in conventional machines.

The company, based in Malmesbury, southern England, holds over 3,000 patents for over 500 inventions, and it devices are sold in more 65 countries. (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Sarah Young)