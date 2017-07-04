BRIEF-Industrivarden net asset value up 16 pct in H1
* Says net asset value on June 30, 2017, was SEK 94.4 billion, or SEK 217/share, an increase during first half of year of SEK 26/share or by 16% including reinvested dividend
FRANKFURT, July 4 DZ Bank, Germany's second-largest bank in terms of assets, said Tuesday that it had appointed co-chief executives to take over from January 2019.
Uwe Froehlich, currently president of the National Association of German Cooperative Banks, and Cornelius Riese, DZ Bank chief financial officer, will assume the helm from CEO Wolfgang Kirsch, the bank said.
MOSCOW, July 5 Russia's largest natural gas producer Gazprom plans to issue a Eurobond in Swiss francs in July, two financial market sources told Reuters on Wednesday.
* Says its biggest shareholder has used 239.1 million shares in the company, representing 11.1 percent of total issued share capital, as collateral