BRIEF-Al Mudon International Real Estate posts FY profit
* FY net profit 334,223 dinars versus net loss of 940,593 dinars year ago
FRANKFURT, July 7 DZ Bank, the unlisted wholesale bank serving Germany's large cooperative banking sector, completed a 1.5-billion-euro ($2 billion) capital increase to reinforce its equity reserves ahead of a European Central Bank stress test to conclude later this year.
The bank will lift its core equity tier one ratio, a measure of capital strength watched by regulators including the ECB, to over 10 percent with the new capital, versus 8.9 percent reported at the end of 2013, the bank said in a statement on Monday.
DZ Bank placed around 187 million new shares with its cooperative bank owners at 7.90 euros per share, raising 1.477 billion euros, the bank said.
DZ, which provides wholesale, clearing and product services to around 900 cooperative banks, competes with the likes of Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank for commercial and retail clients.
($1 = 0.7331 Euros) (Reporting by Thomas Atkins; editing by Jason Neely)
* FY net profit 334,223 dinars versus net loss of 940,593 dinars year ago
March 19 Abyaar Real Estate Development Company :
DUBAI, March 19 Stock markets in the Gulf may trade sideways on Sunday as investors lack fresh cues from overseas markets and await first- quarter corporate earnings before taking large new positions.