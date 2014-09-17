Sept 17 Activist investor Nelson Peltz's Trian
Fund Management has called for a break up of DuPont,
arguing that the diversified chemicals company's overly complex
and bloated corporate structure overburdens its seven business
lines, the Wall Street Journal reported.
In a letter to DuPont's board, Trian proposed to create one
public company made up of faster-growing segments - its
agriculture and nutrition businesses - and another with
operations that generate strong cash flows, the report said.(on.wsj.com/1Dhx3Dg)
Trian, which last year disclosed a large stake in DuPont,
said its proposal would eliminate $2 billion to $4 billion in
annual costs and enable DuPont's separated units to improve
performance as they would be less bound by corporate red tape
and better motivated and focused.
DuPont said it welcomes open communications with
shareholders.
"We speak and meet with shareholders frequently, and while
it is our policy not to comment on discussions with specific
shareholders, we have had a constructive dialogue with Trian,"
DuPont said in an email statement.
Trian was not immediately available for comment outside
regular U.S. business hours.
(Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)