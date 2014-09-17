* Seeks separation of agriculture from cyclical businesses
* Says proposals will double shares' value over 3 years
* DuPont shares up 4 pct
(Updates share price, adds background; Repeats to additional
subscribers)
By Swetha Gopinath and Kanika Sikka
Sept 17 Activist investor Nelson Peltz's Trian
Fund Management LP urged DuPont to break itself up,
saying that efforts already underway at the industrial
conglomerate to shed some of its businesses were not enough to
fix what it called the company's "underperformance."
Shares of DuPont - a sprawling 212-year-old company that
makes food enzymes, nylon and detergents, among thousands of
other products - rose 4.3 percent in early trading on Wednesday,
after Trian went public with its proposal to separate DuPont's
high-growth businesses from the more cyclical ones.
Peltz, whose Trian Fund holds a $1.6 billion stake in
DuPont, wants the company to separate its agriculture, nutrition
and health, and industrial biosciences divisions from units that
generate strong cash flows but are more volatile.
DuPont, which is focusing on agriculture, energy and
specialty materials, is already working on plans to spin off its
performance chemical business, which makes materials such as
Teflon and represents nearly 20 percent of its revenue.
The company has previously announced a $5 billion share
repurchase program as well as an initiative to cut costs by $1
billion.
In a statement on Wednesday, DuPont noted that it has
delivered a 220 percent return to shareholders since 2008,
outpacing the 144 percent return for the Standard & Poor's
500-stock index during that same time.
"DuPont welcomes open communications with shareholders and
values input toward our common goal of enhancing shareholder
value... We have had a constructive dialogue with Trian," DuPont
said.
Trian Fund's proposals were unlikely to be adopted by
DuPont's current management, said Suntrust Robinson Humphrey
analyst James Sheehan. "I think it will take a long time for the
two sides to agree on the right corporate strategy, and Trian
could be involved in an extended proxy battle."
Trian Fund, which first disclosed its stake last year and
had been in discussion with DuPont since then, said in a Sept.
16 letter to the company's board that it would begin meeting
other shareholders.
"We can no longer be silent as DuPont continues to struggle
to execute what we are convinced is a flawed business plan,
especially as we have a solution that we believe could double
the value of DuPont's shares over the next three years," Trian
Fund wrote in the letter released on Wednesday.
DuPont shares are trading at nearly 15 times its 12-month
forward earnings, lagging those of seed maker Monsanto Co
, which is trading at 19 times. The stock trades at a
premium to chemicals maker BASF Se, whose shares are
trading at about 12 times earnings.
Trian's stake in DuPont would translate into 24.3 million
shares based on the stock's Tuesday close, making it the sixth-
largest shareholder, according to Thomson Reuters data.
In October last year, DuPont announced plans to spin off its
performance chemicals business into a separately traded public
company. The unit makes titanium dioxide, a popular pigment
found in products ranging from car paint to sunscreen, as well
as refrigerants, and has suffered from industry volatility that
has widely affected DuPont's profit and stock price for years.
The timing of Trian's proposals was "awkward" as DuPont's
pesticides business has been pressured by low crop prices, said
UBS analyst John Roberts.
DuPont has forecast a loss for the business in the current
quarter.
Rival Dow Chemical Co is also facing pressure from
activist investor Daniel Loeb to separate its commodity raw
materials businesses from agriculture and other specialty
chemicals.
Peltz said his proposal for DuPont would eliminate $2
billion to $4 billion in annual costs.
The billionaire investor has been the force behind some
large splits in the food industry. He played a role in the
breakup of Kraft into Kraft Foods Group Inc and
Mondelez International Inc.
DuPont's shares were up $2.91 at $68.74 in morning trading
on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Additional reporting by Soyoung Kim and Supriya Kurane in
Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Dan Grebler)