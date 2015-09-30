BOSTON, Sept 30 DuPont Chief Executive
Ellen Kullman said it is critical to keep engaging with all
stakeholders in the company, signaling an open door policy less
than five months after fending off one of the year's toughest
shareholder challenges.
"Isolation ... is not an option," Kullman said at the
Council of Institutional Investors' fall meeting in Boston on
Wednesday.
In May, billionaire hedge fund manager Nelson Peltz, who
runs the $11 billion-asset Trian Management, narrowly lost his
bid to win four DuPont board seats. While Kullman did not
mention Peltz by name, her remarks showed DuPont remained open
to shareholder input despite that aggressive battle.
Kullman kept the hedge fund mogul at bay through strong
relations with big name institutional investors that sided with
the company, including BlackRock Inc and Vanguard Group, filings
in August showed.
"We must thoughtfully engage with all stakeholders,
investors, regulators, employees and we need to see the world
through their eyes," she said. "We need to truly understand the
expectations of our stakeholders and then we need to meet them,
consistently over time."
"We encourage our board members to pierce through our
operations," she said, noting that she likes demanding
questions.
DuPont's stock price "is a concern," Kullman said.
Since May 12, the day before the vote on Peltz's bid was
decided, DuPont shares have fallen 32 percent. They closed at
$48.20 on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss and Ross Kerber; Editing by
Richard Chang)