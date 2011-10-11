(Adds background)

KUALA LUMPUR Oct 11 Malaysia's Sime Darby Berhad and Eastern & Oriental Berhad (E&O) halted trading in their shares on Tuesday pending an announcement.

The companies did not elaborate but Sime Darby , Malaysia's plantations-to-construction conglomerate, had said in August it would buy 30 percent of property developer E&O for 766 million ringgit ($245 million).

Both companies were not immediately available for comment.

Sime Darby is the largest shareholder in E&O, with a 30.1 percent stake as at Sept 9, according to Thomson Reuters data. ECM Libra Financial Group Bhd is the second largest shareholder with 6.4 percent as at Sept 30.

On Sept 30, most of E&O shareholders had rejected ECM Libra's two nominees to the company's board of directors, the Edge Financial Daily newspaper reported.

($1 = 3.125 Malaysian Ringgit) (Reporting by Liau Y-Sing; Editing by Razak Ahmad)