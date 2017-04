BERLIN Jan 20 Europe urgently needs capacity markets, which compensate utilities for keeping loss-making plants online as backup, the chief executive of Germany's largest energy group E.ON said.

"I am convinved that we need smart capacity markets in Germany and central Europe, even if that may not reflect the political will of the government," Johannes Teyssen told an industry conference on Tuesday.

German Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel earlier said he was opposed to funding otherwise unprofitable plants. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Vera Eckert; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)