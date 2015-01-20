* Utility chief defies economy minister's opposition

BERLIN, Jan 20 Europe urgently needs capacity markets, which compensate utilities for keeping loss-making power plants online as backup, the chief executive of Germany's largest energy group E.ON said.

"I am convinced that we need smart capacity markets in Germany and central Europe, even if that may not reflect the political will of the government," Johannes Teyssen told an industry conference on Tuesday.

Teyssen's comments highlight a clash between the government and utilities over whether compensation payments are needed by power producers, who have been hit hard by a massive sector crisis in which coal and gas-fired power plants continue to be displaced by renewable sources.

German Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel confirmed in a newspaper interview he was opposed to funding otherwise unprofitable plants, chiming with previous comments from Chancellor Angela Merkel over such payments.

Teyssen said: "Our Economy Minister is firm, maybe at the wrong time."

German utilities have written down nearly 12 billion euros ($14 billion) over the past year to reflect the drop in value of their conventional plants, many of them only running at a fraction of the time needed to make money.

Utilities have called on the government to help through the creation of a capacity market, saying it would enable them to ensure supply and avert blackouts when there is a lull in variable wind or solar energy.

Teyssen said he was convinced that Germany and other parts of Europe would see the introduction of such a mechanism, despite government resistance, adding the market was unable to address the issue on its own.

Britain has already introduced such a mechanism, and set the price to be paid to capacity holders at 19.40 pounds ($29) per kilowatt, slightly over half of what had been expected.

"No one is going to get rich from that," Teyssen said, adding that he did not expect prices in a potential German capacity market to be higher.

Still, he said he considered it a more rational and orderly instrument than allowing prices to peak wildly at times of scarcity, which is one of the alternative scenarios considered by the government. ($1 = 0.6598 pounds) ($1 = 0.8624 euros) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz, Vera Eckert and Tom Kaeckenhoff,; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)