* Utility chief defies economy minister's opposition
* Says capacity markets needed to sustain market order
* Says won't make companies rich
(Adds CEO comments, background on capacity markets)
BERLIN, Jan 20 Europe urgently needs capacity
markets, which compensate utilities for keeping loss-making
power plants online as backup, the chief executive of Germany's
largest energy group E.ON said.
"I am convinced that we need smart capacity markets in
Germany and central Europe, even if that may not reflect the
political will of the government," Johannes Teyssen told an
industry conference on Tuesday.
Teyssen's comments highlight a clash between the government
and utilities over whether compensation payments are needed by
power producers, who have been hit hard by a massive sector
crisis in which coal and gas-fired power plants continue to be
displaced by renewable sources.
German Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel confirmed in a
newspaper interview he was opposed to funding otherwise
unprofitable plants, chiming with previous comments from
Chancellor Angela Merkel over such payments.
Teyssen said: "Our Economy Minister is firm, maybe at the
wrong time."
German utilities have written down nearly 12 billion euros
($14 billion) over the past year to reflect the drop in value of
their conventional plants, many of them only running at a
fraction of the time needed to make money.
Utilities have called on the government to help through the
creation of a capacity market, saying it would enable them to
ensure supply and avert blackouts when there is a lull in
variable wind or solar energy.
Teyssen said he was convinced that Germany and other parts
of Europe would see the introduction of such a mechanism,
despite government resistance, adding the market was unable to
address the issue on its own.
Britain has already introduced such a mechanism, and set the
price to be paid to capacity holders at 19.40 pounds ($29) per
kilowatt, slightly over half of what had been expected.
"No one is going to get rich from that," Teyssen said,
adding that he did not expect prices in a potential German
capacity market to be higher.
Still, he said he considered it a more rational and orderly
instrument than allowing prices to peak wildly at times of
scarcity, which is one of the alternative scenarios considered
by the government.
($1 = 0.6598 pounds)
($1 = 0.8624 euros)
(Reporting by Christoph Steitz, Vera Eckert and Tom
Kaeckenhoff,; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)