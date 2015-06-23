* German utility hopes to fetch $2 bln for assets -bankers
* Official sale launch expected within weeks
By Ron Bousso and Freya Berry
LONDON, June 23 German utility E.ON
wants to sell its North Sea and Algerian oil and gas assets,
hoping to raise around $2 billion as it restructures, several
banking sources said.
The move adds to the rising number of North Sea assets on the
market as a result of lower oil prices, but with few deals being
concluded.
E.ON has given several prospective buyers access to data on
its international exploration and production assets ahead of the
official launch of the sale mandate which is expected in the
coming weeks, bankers and industry sources said.
Bank of America Merril Lynch is arranging the sale
process, which will be held through an auction, according to the
sources.
"E.ON has opened up data rooms for its North Sea and
Algerian assets," one source said.
E.ON declined to comment on the launch of the sale process
saying that it has placed its North Sea exploration and
production (E&P) business under strategic review.
"The review is ongoing and will consider the future options
for the business including, for example, a sale of the
business," a spokesman said.
The assets are estimated to fetch around $2 billion, though
oil price valuations between buyers and sellers have varied
significantly in recent months following the drop in crude
prices over the past year.
As a whole, E.ON's E&P unit made 1.1 billion euros ($1.23
billion) in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortization (EBITDA) last year, about 13 percent of the
utility's total.
Most of it comes from the group's North Sea assets, which
had a combined output of 22.3 million barrels of oil equivalent
(boe) in 2014.
In Norway, E.ON has a 30 percent stake in the Njord field, a
28.1 percent stake in the Skarv field and a 17.5 percent stake
in the Hyme field, according to its website.
In the British North Sea, it operates the Huntington,
Babbage, Johnston, Hunter and Rita fields and also holds
interests in several producing fields.
In Algeria, E.ON holds a 49 percent of the exploration
licence for the Rhourde Yacoub area in the Berkine basin,
according to its website.
Its Russian assets are not for sale, the sources said.
E.ON, Germany's largest utility, last year said it would
spin off its power plant business, energy trading and oil and
gas activities into a separate unit. It has agreed to sell its
businesses in Spain, Portugal and Italy.
Dozens of oil and gas production assets have been put on the
market around the world in recent months as companies struggle
to boost balance sheets in the wake of the oil price fall. More
than $110 billion assets were on the market at the start of the
year.
Royal Dutch Shell's $70 billion bid to acquire
smaller British rival BG Group in April has failed to
spark a wave of deals, as buyers and sellers have different
views on the value of assets and the future oil prices, the
sources said.
(Additional reporting by Christoph Steitz in Frankfurt, editing
by William Hardy)