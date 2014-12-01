BERLIN Dec 1 German Economy Minister Sigmar
Gabriel said on Monday that he did not believe the government
would end up having to acquire power generation assets that
utility group E.ON plans to spin off as part of a
radical reorganisation.
Asked whether he thought Berlin might be forced to buy up
some of these assets in the event that other investors did not
come forward, he replied: "No".
He said the hope was that the conventional power side of
E.ON's business would acquire stakes in other companies as part
of a consolidation of the sector.
Gabriel added that E.ON was simply taking a necessary step
in light of a growing share of renewable energy - now near 30
percent - in Germany's grid.
Gabriel's ministry is also responsible for energy issues and
is overseeing the country's "Energiewende" transition from
nuclear and conventional power supplies to renewables.
