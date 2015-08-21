(Repeats to add credit in signoff)

DUESSELDORF, Germany, Aug 21 E.ON Chief Executive Johannes Teyssen is determined to go through with a spin-off of the utility's ailing power plants and could take legal action over planned legislation that threatens to strip the move of its financial logic.

"I will bring the process to a successful end, no matter what the cost," he told reporters late on Thursday.

E.ON, Germany's largest utility, is planning to spin off its power plants, energy trading activities and oil and gas operations into a separate unit, responding to a crisis in the energy sector.

The plan includes shifting 16.6 billion euros ($18.7 billion) in nuclear decommissioning provisions to the new unit, Uniper.

But the German government, fearing utilities could shirk their responsibilities through such moves, is working on a law that will extend the period during which parent companies are liable for units and divisions that have been spun off.

E.ON could choose to take legal action should such a law be passed, Teyssen said. "I will make a decision once I know the details (of the new law)," he said. "I know no other country in the world where such a special law exists."

Teyssen said it was a shared responsibility to dismantle Germany's nuclear plants and find a place where nuclear fuel rods can be stored safely for hundreds of thousands of years, which remains an unresolved issue.

The government would have to play its part in that, he said.

"Not once in Germany's history has a nuclear plant been built without having been ordered by the state," he said.

Teyssen declined to say whether the law could delay the spin-off, planned for the second half of 2016.

Billions of euros are needed to fund the decommissioning of Germany's nuclear plants, the last of which will be shut down in 2022.

Billions of euros are needed to fund the decommissioning of Germany's nuclear plants, the last of which will be shut down in 2022.

The German government has hired accounting firm Warth & Klein Grant Thornton to assess whether the 38.5 billion euros in nuclear provisions made by its utilities are sufficient, with results expected by the end of September.