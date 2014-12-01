* To spin off power generation, energy trading, upstream
business
* JP Morgan advises E.ON on spin off -source
* Expects impairment charges of 4.5 bln euros in Q4
* To pay dividend of 0.50 euro/share for 2014, 2015
* Sells Spain, Portugal assets to Macquarie for 2.5 bln
euros
* Shares rise as much as 6.3 percent
(Adds details about debt structure)
By Christoph Steitz
FRANKFURT, Dec 1 Germany's top utility E.ON
said it would split in two, spinning off power plants
to focus on renewable energy and power grids, in a dramatic
response to industry changes that could trigger similar moves at
European peers.
Europe's power sector has been hit by weak energy demand in
a sluggish economy, low wholesale power prices and a surge in
demand for cleaner renewable energy which is replacing gas and
coal-fired power plants.
The move is the boldest by a German company since Chancellor
Angela Merkel's 'Energiewende' in 2011, a policy that encouraged
cleaner energy and a move away from fossil and nuclear fuels,
disrupting business models for utilities.
E.ON, whose market value plunged by near three quarters
since 2008, said it would focus on renewables, distribution
networks and tailor-made energy efficiency services to embrace
changes in energy markets, technology and customer demand.
"We have seen the emergence of a new energy world," Chief
Executive Johannes Teyssen said on Monday.
"E.ON's existing broad business model can no longer properly
address these new challenges."
E.ON said existing provisions for the dismantling and
disposal of nuclear and conventional assets would be fully
covered in the new company's balance sheet, adding that unit
would have a positive net financial position and an investment
grade rating.
All outstanding bonds as well as all debt are to remain with
E.ON, which said it was working hard to avoid its credit rating
from getting downgraded by more than one notch as a result.
Standard & Poor's is putting E.ON's long-term credit rating
at "A-". Moody's sees it at "A3".
E.ON's shares jumped 6.3 percent then settled back a little
to be up 4.4 percent by 1542 GMT, the biggest gainer among
European utilities.
EXTREMELY BRAVE
"From an investor perspective, the spin-off would be
desirable as it would give E.ON two clear-cut business models
that are easier to assess than the conglomerate," said Thomas
Deser, senior fund manager at Union Investment, E.ON's
seventh-largest shareholder.
E.ON said it would prepare next year for the listing of the
new company created by its breakup, with the spin-off taking
place in the second half of 2016.
JP Morgan is acting as the sole advisor in the group's
spin-off, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
E.ON said about 40,000 of its employees would remain with
the parent group, while the remaining 20,000 would join the new
company.
"We see this as an extremely brave but progressive move by
E.ON," RBC Capital Markets analyst John Musk wrote in a note to
clients, keeping an "outperform" rating on the stock.
"The question now becomes if other integrated utilities will
follow suit."
E.ON's new focus on its regulated grids and its renewables
business - which is quasi-regulated, as it depends largely on
state subsidies - has the potential to boost its valuation.
In the Stoxx European Utilities index, regulated
grid operators like Spain's Red Electrica, Britain's
National Grid, and Italy's power grid Terna and
gas grid operator Snam are among the most highly valued
stocks, with price/book ratios ranging between 4.5 and 2.4.
Utilities with large thermal power generation assets such as
E.ON, France's GDF Suez, Italy's Enel and
Spain's Iberdrola are at the bottom of the valuation
ranking, with price/books around or below 1.
In a study last month, Credit Suisse analysts said GDF Suez
- whose business is similar to E.ON - suffered a "conglomerate
discount" of 5 to 40 percent and suggested GDF could restructure
and list its French networks separately.
E.ON's main German peer RWE on Monday said it had
no intention of following E.ON's example.
SPIN OFF, WRITE DOWN
E.ON said it would transfer a majority of the new company's
capital stock to its shareholders, avoiding the sale of new
shares on the open market as is the case during an initial
public offering (IPO).
Instead, investors in E.ON will receive shares in the new
company in addition to holding shares in the parent company,
much in the same way that Bayer shareholders received
shares in speciality chemicals unit Lanxess.
E.ON, which has 31 billion euros ($38.7 billion) in net
debt, said it would dispose of its minority stake in the new
company over the medium term to bolster its finances.
Spinning off power generation will rid E.ON of a sector that
has been hard hit by Germany's decision to encourage renewables
such as wind and solar power with tariffs that discourage the
use of gas, coal and nuclear power plants.
E.ON also said it would post a substantial net loss for 2014
due to additional charges of about 4.5 billion euros in the
fourth quarter, citing its assets in southern Europe as well as
loss-making power plants.
The supervisory board had approved a proposal to pay a
dividend of 0.50 euro per share for 2014 and 2015, down from
0.60 euro paid for 2013, E.ON said.
It also said it had agreed to sell its businesses in Spain
and Portugal to Australian energy infrastructure investor
Macquarie for 2.5 billion euros, adding that it was
considering selling its business in Italy and would conduct a
strategic review of its North Sea business.
($1 = 0.8030 euro)
(Additional reporting by Geert de Clercq in Paris, Emma
Thomasson in Berlin and Daniela Pegna and Vera Eckert in
Frankfurt; Editing by Anna Willard and Sophie Walker)