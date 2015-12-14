FRANKFURT Dec 14 Germany's top utility E.ON named company veteran Bernhard Reutersberg as the future supervisory board chairman of Uniper, the group of assets it plans to spin off in response to a structural crisis in the energy sector.

Reutersberg, 61, has been with E.ON for about 15 years and joined the group's management board over five years ago, after serving on the boards of several divisions of the group.

"During his career at E.ON, he successfully led and played a key role in developing the international gas business and the operations in Russia, which will be important businesses at the new company," E.ON Chairman Werner Wenning said in a statement on Monday.

Reutersberg will move from E.ON's management board to Uniper's supervisory board as of June 30 next year. He will be replaced by Karsten Wildberger, currently an executive at Australian telecommunications group Telstra.

E.ON announced last year it would spin off its power plants, oil and gas activities as well as energy trading business in the second half of next year and focus on power grids, renewables and energy services. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)