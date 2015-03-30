* Operators plan to shut down Irsching 4, 5
* Closure is only alternative to avoid piling up losses
* Operators say will take legal steps in case of opposition
(Adds details on costs, comment from regulator)
FRANKFURT, March 30 Germany's Irsching gas-fired
power plant, one of Europe's newest, is to be shut down in April
next year, its operators said on Monday, as competition from
renewable energy pushes conventional stations out of business.
Irsching is one of many power stations in Germany that are
running at a fraction of the time needed to be profitable,
replaced by solar and wind energy which has priority access to
the grid.
The operators said on Monday that they had notified
Germany's network regulator Bundesnetzagentur (BnetzA) as well
as grid operator TenneT (IPO-TTH.AS) of their plans to shut down
the plant's Irsching 4 and 5 units, which have a total capacity
of about 1,400 megawatts (MW).
The statement, which puts pressure on the German government
to come up with a solution for modern but loss-making power
plants, did not say what impact the decision would have on jobs.
Irsching 4 is fully owned by E.ON, Germany's
biggest utility, while Irsching 5 is also part-owned by local
utilities Mainova, N-Ergie and HSE.
They cost a total of about 1 billion euros ($1.08 billion)
to build and have only been in service since the beginning of
the decade.
"To avoid operating the (units) at a loss, their owners see
no alternative but to notify the relevant parties of their plans
to shut them down," the four operators said.
In April 2013 a deal was struck between E.ON and grid
operator TenneT, approved by the regulator, under which it kept
open the Irsching 4 and 5 gas-fired blocks in return for an
annual double-digit million euro payment for each block for
keeping them available for power.
The two blocks were put under a so-called redispatch
agreement between April 2013 and March 2016. That agreement has
since been called a one-off.
Under German state rules, operators cannot unilaterally
close plants as they may be deemed necessary to secure network
operations, and must notify the regulator 12 months in advance
if they wish to shut down a unit.
"Preliminary idled power plants can be requested to resume
operation by the network operator to fend off threats to the
power grid's stability," said Jochen Homann, president of the
BnetzA, adding supply security was guaranteed as a result.
The operators said that if the closure plans were blocked
they would have to consider legal action, adding that was a
"last resort".
($1 = 0.9223 euros)
