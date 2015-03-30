* Operators plan to shut down Irsching 4, 5

* Closure is only alternative to avoid piling up losses

* Operators say will take legal steps in case of opposition (Adds details on costs, comment from regulator)

By Christoph Steitz

FRANKFURT, March 30 Germany's Irsching gas-fired power plant, one of Europe's newest, is to be shut down in April next year, its operators said on Monday, as competition from renewable energy pushes conventional stations out of business.

Irsching is one of many power stations in Germany that are running at a fraction of the time needed to be profitable, replaced by solar and wind energy which has priority access to the grid.

The operators said on Monday that they had notified Germany's network regulator Bundesnetzagentur (BnetzA) as well as grid operator TenneT (IPO-TTH.AS) of their plans to shut down the plant's Irsching 4 and 5 units, which have a total capacity of about 1,400 megawatts (MW).

The statement, which puts pressure on the German government to come up with a solution for modern but loss-making power plants, did not say what impact the decision would have on jobs.

Irsching 4 is fully owned by E.ON, Germany's biggest utility, while Irsching 5 is also part-owned by local utilities Mainova, N-Ergie and HSE.

They cost a total of about 1 billion euros ($1.08 billion) to build and have only been in service since the beginning of the decade.

"To avoid operating the (units) at a loss, their owners see no alternative but to notify the relevant parties of their plans to shut them down," the four operators said.

In April 2013 a deal was struck between E.ON and grid operator TenneT, approved by the regulator, under which it kept open the Irsching 4 and 5 gas-fired blocks in return for an annual double-digit million euro payment for each block for keeping them available for power.

The two blocks were put under a so-called redispatch agreement between April 2013 and March 2016. That agreement has since been called a one-off.

Under German state rules, operators cannot unilaterally close plants as they may be deemed necessary to secure network operations, and must notify the regulator 12 months in advance if they wish to shut down a unit.

"Preliminary idled power plants can be requested to resume operation by the network operator to fend off threats to the power grid's stability," said Jochen Homann, president of the BnetzA, adding supply security was guaranteed as a result.

The operators said that if the closure plans were blocked they would have to consider legal action, adding that was a "last resort".

($1 = 0.9223 euros) (Editing by Georgina Prodhan and Pravin Char)